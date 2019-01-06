John Denver’s Aspen ‘Lifelong Refuge’ Hits Market for $11 Million

John Denver built an estate in the Starwood neighborhood of Aspen, Colo., in the early '70s, when his career rising. The property is now on sale for $11 million.

"Upscale sophistication matched with casual comfort," reads the listing , which is held by the Bineau Team of Mason Morse . "The John Denver Estate in Starwood embodies all that epitomizes the perfect Aspen home. A relaxed modern home with vintage industrial touches. timelessly stylish and effortlessly cool. Minutes from town and all four ski mountains, this home offers a large wooded lot, privacy, big mountain views, large outdoor spaces to unwind and plenty of interior space for entertaining large groups of family and friends year-round.

"Remember the John Denver song, ' Starwood in Aspen? ' He wrote that song about this home. The house Denver built after his first big hits became his lifelong project and refuge. The current owners, longtime Aspen locals, have preserved the legacy and uniqueness of the home updating it to appeal to today's discerning buyer."

Situated on a sprawling 2.61-acre lot, the 7,735-square-foot house consists of five bedrooms and seven bathrooms (five full, two half). It also includes a weight room, three wet bars and an office. According to the Denver Post , the current owners, Denis and Kelly O’Donovan, bought the house as-is with no inspection because they were Denver fans. They updated some aspects -- such as the roof, electrical and plumbing -- but also preserved the stained-glass and other features, like the four wood-burning fireplaces.

Following Denver's 1997 death, the entire compound, which included a guest house that also served as a recording studio, was sold for $3.68 million. It was placed on the market in 2014 for $10.75 million, but remained unsold for two years, when it was bought by the O'Donovans, without the guest house, for $2.75 million.

You can see photos from the home below.