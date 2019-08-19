Utica Police Investigating Multiple Burglaries

The Utica Police Department is investigating multiple burglaries that happened between June 25th and July 1st.

Investigators say the suspects have used credit cards stolen in the burglaries here in Utica at stores in Utica, Syracuse and the Washington, D.C. area.

Police have released surveillance photos of the suspects, along with a photo of a vehicle that one of the suspects was believed to have been operating.

Utica Police

Anyone with information is asked to contact the UPD Burglary Unit at (315) 223-3551 or they can submit a 100% anonymous tip online through Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers.