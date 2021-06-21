Utica Police Have No New Information Regarding Fatal Accident in Utica
There is no new information yet on the identities of the people involved or the cause of a serious two-car crash that killed an individual and sent two others to the hospital. The accident was severe enough to shut down traffic on the busy highway for a period of time.
Police say the accident occurred at approximately 10PM Friday on Route 12 south near the Court Street Ramp. Officials say one operator was in "grave condition" upon arrival and despite several life-saving measures by Utica Fire Officials and Kunkel Ambulance staff, the person was pronounced dead at the hospital.
The two other people involved were sent to the hospital and there is no current information available on their condition. Utica Police say following the accident a portion of State Route 12 South was closed temporarily from Oriskany Street to Court Street in order for the Utica Police Department Accident Reconstruction team to conduct their portion of the investigation.
More information should be released today, including the identity of the deceased operator and the investigation is ongoing. Police official were set to release the name of the victim on Sunday afternoon, however that didn't end up happening. Police did indicate that authorities have to inform the next of kin and family before any more information is released.