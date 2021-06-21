Yikes, would you consider buying a house that is described as a real handyman's special?

This is the cheapest house for sale right now in Oneida County. It's listed for only $40,000. In today's real estate market, it sure sounds like a bargain, right? Here's how Elijah Brown with Miner Realty & Property Mgmt Llc describes the listing:

Bring your tools and renovate according to your wants/needs. This is the perfect rental property for an investor or home buyer looking for value in this insane seller's market. [Realtor.com]

The 2-story home features four "nice-sized bedrooms" and one bathroom, located on a family-friendly street in the quiet village of Prospect located in the Holland Patent school district. It features hardwood flooring in the dining room and office and comes with a detached garage with additional storage above.

Hey, it looks pretty good from the outside, but what's concerning is there are no pictures of the inside. How bad could it be? Regardless, the price is right. After a 20% down payment of $8,000, your monthly payment on a 30 year fixed loan would be around $296 per month.

The lawn or property that comes with the house seems to be on a hill and could also use a little work. Some of you might consider it a gardener's dream come true? LOL.

In May of 2016, this house was listed for $34,900 and breaks down to $23 per square foot. In June of 2016, they dropped the price to $29,900, $20 per square foot. Then, probably because the real estate market is so hot, they raised the price by more than $10,000 in May of 2021, bringing the price per square foot up to $27.

Well, what do you think? Are you going to call the realtor and take a look inside?

Other houses were cheaper at the time of this posting, but they were all listed as pending or contingent.

