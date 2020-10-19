A man from Utica with Down Syndrome who loves Harley Davidson bikes is hoping you'll help make his birthday special with a picture of your bike - and maybe a ride-by.

2020 has been a tough year for all of us. It's been especially hard on Craig Tomaino, a man with Down Syndrome. His sister, Linda, explains , "It started out with the passing of Craig’s father in January. When COVID19 hit, Craig was required to stop working at his job at Oneida-Lewis ARC. Fortunately, he has since been able to return. This was difficult for him since it has been a big part of his life for years." One of the things that puts a HUGE smile on Craig's face in Harley Davidson motorcycles. Linda says Craig "loves Harley Davidson motorcycles and idolizes those who drive them." She says Craig "owns hundreds of Harley shirts and hats from all across the country. It doesn’t matter how old or worn out they become from wear, he will not part with any of them."

Craig has taught himself the history of the company, hangs any picture of the bikes he finds on his walls, and collects anything related to the brand. His favorite outing is when he can make a trip to Harley Davidson of Utica to admire the bikes and other merchandise. On October 23rd, Craig will turn 50 years old. He'll have a Harley party, and of course, a Harley cake. His sister is hoping to make it even more special.

"I am asking if people could send him a birthday card with a picture of their motorcycle or even if possible on the 24th parade by his house that afternoon @ 1:00pm, with a rain date of Sunday October 25th. Even if cards arrive after his birthday, he would be thrilled!"

You can email photos to Craig’s sister, Linda Tomaino Unser at ukkls@aol.com . Or you can mail Craig a Harley picture or card, or participate in the birthday ride-by.

Craig Tomaino 1520 Albany St. Utica, NY 13501