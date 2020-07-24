Utica Establishes Youth ‘Green Teams’

The City of Utica is establishing Green Teams to be made up of local youth.

The Green Teams will focus on the cleanup and maintenance of various city-owned parks.

Work will begin on August 3rd and run for four to six weeks.

Pay will be $14 an hour and hours will be 8:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Applicants must live in the City of Utica and must be 16 to 21 years old.

To apply for a position, call the Utica Youth Bureau at 315-223-4320.

Or you can fill out an online application at cityofutica.com.