Utica Comets Postpone More Games Out of COVID-Caution

Utica Comets hockey fans have been eagerly awaiting a calendar turn to April, knowing state guidelines will allow a few hundred fans to attend Comets games at the Adirondack Bank Center. However, as we are preparing to enter the month of April, local fans are now waiting on the team to return to the ice.

The Comets have announced three more schedule postponements for upcoming games, all three set to be played at the Adirondack Bank Center - Wednesday March 31 vs. Syracuse, Saturday April 3 vs. Providence and Monday April 5 vs. Syracuse.

A makeup date has not yet been announced for these three games, or for several other games that have been recently pushed back due to COVID-19 protocols, which have pushed Utica off the ice for nearly three-weeks now. In fact, the Monday, April 5 contest against Syracuse was a make-up game from the first postponement, back on March 12.

Now ten consecutive games have been postponed, however there are nine games to be made up as one of the scheduled games between Utica and Syracuse has been called-off twice.

Based on winning percentage, the Comets sit second the AHL's North Division. Utica has played just nine games so far, posting a 6-2-0-1 record, with nine contests on the 'make-up list.' By comparison, others in the division have played almost twice as many games - Hersey has skated 17 times, Wilkes-Barre/Scranton has played 16 games and Lehigh Valley 15.

The Comets next scheduled game - following the three upcoming postponements - is now set for Friday, April 9, against the Rochester Americans at the Adirondack Bank Center.

---------