Utica Comets Hosting Blood Drive April 17th

Four New York State American Hockey League teams have partnered with the American Red Cross to help with the blood shortage in the country.

President of the Utica Comets Robert Esche announced that the Comets, along with the Syracuse Crunch, Binghamton Devils and Rochester Americans, have joined forces as part of the New York Hockey Gives Blood initiative.

This will all take place on Friday, April 17th from noon to 6PM. You can donate at each team’s city/home ice – the Adirondack Bank Center, Upstate Medical University Arena and the Christ Episcopal Church. Rochester’s location will be announced at a later time.

With their buildings open and the AHL season currently suspended, the Comets, Crunch, Devils and Americans decided to join forces to use their resources to help New York State maintain a healthy blood supply for hospital patients and shed light on one of the ways our communities can help.

“We’re honored to use our combined resources and collaborative efforts to play a small part during these trying times,” said Comets President Robert Esche. “But more importantly, it is our goal that similar venues can make use of their resources in similar fashions. AHL venues exist as the ideal spaces that can adhere to the challenges that come with social distancing.”

The Red Cross is grateful to the donors who have already given blood and made upcoming appointments, allowing them to meet immediate patient needs. However, during this uncertain time, eligible donors are encouraged to keep scheduled blood donation appointments and make new blood donation appointments for the weeks ahead to ensure a stable supply throughout this pandemic. The American Red Cross is excited to be able to hold events at such large venues during these times of need, especially during an unprecedented period in our society where social distancing is at the forefront of everyone’s minds.

Each AHL market encourages all healthy individuals to consider taking part in this charitable event, and to do so by signing up at redcrossblood.org, entering sponsor code “Utica” (“Syracuse” and “Binghamton,” respectively) and choosing a donation time. Individuals can also register via phone at 1-800-RED CROSS or via the Blood Donor app. Utica-based donors will also receive a Comets pin for their generosity.

Adirondack Bank Center 400 Oriskany St W Utica, NY 13502 Upstate Medical University Arena 515 Montgomery St Syracuse, NY 13202 Christ Episcopal Church 10 Henry St Binghamton, NY 13901