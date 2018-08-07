Watch a Preview Trailer for the Us Festival 1982 Movie

The 1982 Us Festival , funded by Apple genius Steve Wozniak after the computer company’s value went “through the roof,” is the subject of the forthcoming concert film The Us Generation . You can watch a preview trailer below.

Some 400,000 people attended the event, as Fleetwood Mac , Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers, the Police , the Cars and others performed in San Bernardino, Calif. Many of those performances are included in the movie.

“The film tells the story of … an epic three-day event featuring an eclectic and unprecedented lineup boasting some of the biggest names in music, performing live in front of over one million people,” producers said in a statement. “Wozniak … wanted to create something that was a true celebration of Americana, cultivating positive vibes and building a deep sense of community through the power of technology and music.”

Wozniak – the engineer and programmer who designed the Apple I, Apple II and a significant portion of the Apple Macintosh machines – says in the clip: “I was so thankful that I had all this money from Apple, because I could do it, and nobody else would.” Festival president Peter Ellis adds: “Money wasn’t an issue. It was something he wanted to do, and do right.” Their colleague Carlos Harvey also praised Wozniak: “Steve wanted people to have a great time. He wanted them to be comfortable; he wanted them to be safe.”

The Us Generation: The Making Of the 1982 Us Festival will be released on DVD and Blu-Ray on Aug. 10.