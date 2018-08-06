While there is still plenty of time left in the summer fishing season, which fish are getting caught the most in CNY?

The winner is: Walleye.

Outdoor News reports that several popular summer fishing holes in Central New York are seeing a huge trend with amazing walleye catches:

Oneida Lake: Walleye fishing continued to be good and walleye were being taken in both deep (30 feet) and shallow (10 feet) water. Good baits have been worm harnesses, jigs and blade baits. Look for bass around the shoals and deep weed edges. Remember there are a lot of nice-sized pickerel in the lake so you may encounter a few while fishing for bass. Oswego River: Look for walleye in the river with large stickbaits.

Many Facebook comments and posts also point to Delta Lake, and the Mohawk River next to it, as a summer hot spot for Walleye.

