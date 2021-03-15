The NCAA Is Suing A Urology Office For Their “Vasectomy Mayhem” Ads

A urology office in Virginia is being sued by the NCAA for running a "Vasectomy Mayhem" promo since it's too close to "March Madness", even though the office has been doing this for years.

Watch the show live every day, download the podcast and get access to Segment 17 with a Fancy Idiot membership!

Source: <a href="https://www.nbcnews.com/news/us-news/vasectomy-mayhem-virginia-urologist-draws-trademark-complaint-ncaa-n1260729">NBC News</a>