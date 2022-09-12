Upstate New York Begins With Albany? No Way That’s Correct! Or Is It?

Albany, New York! The Capital City! Home of The Egg, the Northway and the Twin Bridges! It is the heart of the Capital Region but is Albany considered 'Upstate New York'? The debate rages on and on and on.

Everyone feels confident that their definition of Upstate New York is accurate, even though it's a completely different answer from everyone else! I need to know if Albany is considered Upstate so I went to the land of experts. No, not U-Albany, I went to Facebook.

Before we scroll through the results of my scientific polling of social media lets see what other sources say. According to Wikipedia, Upstate New York is a geographic region consisting of the portion of New York State lying north of the New York City metropolitan area, including Albany.

New York Upstate should know, right? Upstate is in their name and they include Albany, the Capital Region, Catskills and the Hudson Valley as part of Upstate New York. So far we have only eliminated Westchester County and points South from Upstate New York.

Now it's time to poll the experts. You live here! Is Albany part of Upstate New York? Where do you draw the Upstate New York line? This appears to be a touchy subject even with those of you that have lived in New York State your entire lives.

Here is a sample result of my Facebook poll. I have to say I am not certain that this clears it up completely but here goes.

