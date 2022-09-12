Did You Know New York State Has A Crocodile Statue?

When you think crocodiles or alligators New York generally doesn't come to mind. Maybe it will for you now.

If you take the trip to New York City, you will spot the crocodile on the ground at the Brooklyn Polytechnic University building:

At the entrance to the university is a very nice monument 'The Crocodile and the Capitalist', which looks like a funny caricature of old newspapers. The importance of the monument is simple and intuitive; It calls the officials to be honest and to cope with the greed."

According to Orange Smile, the statue serves as a reminder of a terrible legend, which has been told for more than 50 years in New York City. Many New York City residents have always believed and rumored that alligators live in the old urban sewage system.

In all honesty, an alligator did crawl in New York City. According to Road Side America, in 1935 an alligator crawled out of a manhole in Harlem. This gator was beaten to death. So what is the statue like? It's bronze, a grinning gator with cartoon human hands, wearing a suit, lunging out of a manhole with an "NYC Sewer" cover:

Its jaws are clamped onto a tiny, business-suited man with a moneybag for a head, who apparently wandered too close to the manhole and is being dragged underground. It would be alarming if it weren't so cute."

You can see this statue near the building, and located near the subway:

Address: 14th St., New York, NY

Directions: In the subway station at the corner of 8th Ave. and 14th St. The alligator is on the L train (14th St.) platform, tucked under the staircase that leads down from the A train (8th Ave.) platform.

Admission: Pay a subway fare."

So New York and Gators are a thing. You can check out some photos online here.

