Upstate Building Lights Up to Remind Us We’re ‘NY Tough’

New York has been hit hard by the coronavirus pandemic - but we'll get through this, because we're tough.

The state building in Albany lit up to remind us all just how tough we are, and the New York State Police posted a brief clip, with one of their cruisers in the foreground.

The image is an inspiring salute to essential workers, and New Yorkers everywhere.

In his daily coronavirus briefings, Governor Cuomo repeatedly concludes by reminging New Yorkers that we're NY tough. In this week's briefing, Cuomo said, "...we will learn from this and we'll be better from this because, we are New York tough. And tough means not just tough, because tough is easy. It's smart, and it's disciplined, and it's unified, and it's loving."