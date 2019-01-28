The National Weather Service out of Binghamton has issued a " Winter Storm Warning " for Central New York 1AM Tuesday - 1AM Wednesday.

For the cities of Rome, Utica, and the rest of Central New York, we are looking at heavy snow showers:

Total snow accumulations of 7 to 10 inches expected. Snowfall rates up to 1 inch per hour are expected Tuesday into Tuesday evening. Winds gusting as high as 30 mph."

A Winter Storm Warning for snow means severe winter weather conditions will make travel very hazardous or impossible. If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency.