A prominent doctor believes unvaccinated New Yorkers are now at a "greater risk than ever."

Last Thursday, the CDC announced fully vaccinated Americans can ditch masks in most indoor and outdoor settings. People who are fully vaccinated no longer need to wear masks or physically distance in most circumstances, indoors or outdoors, except where required by federal, state, local, tribal, or territorial laws, rules, and regulations, including local business and workplace guidance.

On Monday, Gov. Cuomo announced starting Wednesday New York State is adopting the CDC's guidance on masks and social distancing.

New Yorkers who are fully vaccinated were very excited for the news that they can finally unmask. Many unvaccinated New Yorkers took to social media to announce they plan to pretend they are vaccinated in order to unmask.

Doctors warn this is not a good idea.

"Here's the deal. If you're unvaccinated now and you're not wearing a mask, you are at greater risk than you've ever been because you now just increase the pool dramatically of getting exposed," Dr. Brian McDonough said on WFAN.

McDonough has appeared on sports talk radio in New York all pandemic, trying to keep Empire State residents informed. He's now very worried for unvaccinated New Yorkers who plan to ditch their masks.

"I think what people don't realize, if you haven't gotten the vaccine at this point, you're no different than somebody who was exposed a year ago. In other words, you have no added protection. So what we may start seeing is an increased number of cases in the unvaccinated people and again, the serious illnesses," McDonough added.

McDonough encouraged all eligible New Yorkers to protect themselves from the virus by getting the vaccine.

"The biggest thing that is making the difference right now is the vaccine. I saw the numbers change. The more people get vaccinated the better chance of getting out of this," McDonough said.

