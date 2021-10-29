Unique $10M NY Home On Private Island Accessible Only By Boat or Helicopter

Imagine living on a private island. Now imagine living in a home that offers stunning views and is super unique. This home offers all of it and a helicopter pad. Take a look inside.

This home is known as the Massaro House, perched on Petra Island it offers something nearly every home in New York can't, ultimate privacy. Sure, some homes will offer you privacy, not like what one on an island can. No nosey neighbors are coming over to introduce themselves. No drop-ins from the in-laws, unless they own a helicopter or boat. No worry about anything, you're on an island.

The $10 million dollar price tag for the Mahopac, New York Home did seem to be steep, sure. But when you think about it, is that really all that much? The new owners literally have an island retreat as a home. Beyond that, the how has design cues from Frank Lloyd Wright, one of the most iconic architects in history.

The home has sold, and its new inhabitants are able to enjoy the luxury this island has. Curious to see the luxury for yourself? There is a video above of the boat ride in, along with dozens of pictures below showing the elegance inside this truly amazing home.

Look Inside This $10M NY Private Island Home Accessible Only By Boat or Helicopter

