Explore this Upstate New York Trophy Home Masterpiece with 83 Ft Glass Walkway

Without even seeing pictures of a home you know it has to be special if it has a name. For example 'Edgewater' in Barrytown, New York or 'Arden House' in Harriman, New York. I have never named one of my homes but once you do, you've reached another level. Such is the case with 'Water Run' in Garrison, New York. The price tag of $3.7 million helps too.

Water Run is a spectacular country estate on over 15 acres of land with park-like gardens surrounding one of the most unique homes you will ever see. The house was built by renowned architect Paul Mayen. The same architect that worked on the Frank Lloyd Wright masterpiece, 'Falling Waters'.

Take in the beauty of 'Water Run' featuring:

83 foot glass walkway

Cascading waterfalls

Ponds

Stone pyramids

"Scent" garden

9,707 square foot home

Spruce room

Poet's corner

2 Greco-Roman pavilions

"Grotto"

Tennis court with a unique amphitheater like viewing area

Water Run Garrison, New York

