It Follows was one of the very best horror movies of the last decade and it marked its director David Robert Mitchell , as a major talent on the rise. (His first film, The Myth of the American Sleepover , is no slouch either.) It’s been almost four years since It Follows debuted, and finally Mitchell has his follow-up: Under the Silver Lake , starring Andrew Garfield and Riley Keough . Watch the trailer above.

Here’s the official synopsis:

Sam (Andrew Garfield) is a disenchanted 33-year-old who discovers a mysterious woman, Sarah (Riley Keough), frolicking in his apartment’s swimming pool. When she vanishes, Sam embarks on a surreal quest across Los Angeles to decode the secret behind her disappearance, leading him into the murkiest depths of mystery, scandal, and conspiracy in the City of Angels. From writer-director David Robert Mitchell comes a sprawling, playful and unexpected mystery-comedy detective thriller about the Dream Factory and its denizens—dog killers, aspiring actors, glitter-pop groups, nightlife personalities, It girls, memorabilia hoarders, masked seductresses, homeless gurus, reclusive songwriters, sex workers, wealthy socialites, topless neighbors, and the shadowy billionaires floating above (and underneath) it all. Mining a noir tradition extending from Kiss Me Deadly and The Long Goodbye to Chinatown and Mulholland Drive, Mitchell uses the topography of Los Angeles as a backdrop for a deeper exploration into the hidden meaning and secret codes buried within the things we love.

Those are some pretty great movies to try to stand alongside, but this looks really intriguing, with a potentially great off-kilter performance from Garfield. I can’t wait for this one; Under the Silver Lake opens in theaters this summer.