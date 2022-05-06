Two Men Shot In West Utica, Police Asking For The Public’s Help

Utica Police are investigating a shooting that happened at about 8:30 Thursday night on the 900 block of Saratoga Street.

Police say one man was shot in the leg and another man was shot in the back.

Both victims were taken to St. Elizabeth Medical Center for treatment.

Officials say due to the excellent care provided by the Utica Fire Department and St. Elizabeth’s personnel, both victims are expected to survive.

Police learned that suspects approached a group of individuals from the yards on the east side of the street and began firing, striking the two victims.

The suspects then fled the same way.

Police are seeking any surveillance footage of the nearby streets or witnesses to the shooting.

Anyone with information is asked to call the UPD's Major Crimes Unit at (315) 223-3556 or you can submit a 100% anonymous tip online through Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers at .mohawkvalleycrimestoppers.com

You can also call 1-866-730-8477 (TIPS).

[AUTHOR'S NOTE: This post is for informational purposes and is based largely on information received from the Utica Police Department. The reader is reminded that all suspects and arrested persons are innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law.]

Meanwhile, the City of Utica is looking for nominees from local non-profits to serve a two-year term on the inaugural Civilian Public Safety Advisory Board

The board was formed as part of Utica’s police reform efforts.

Nomination forms can be filled out on the city’s website.

All nominations must be made before June 1.

