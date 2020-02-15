Two Dead Following Two Car Crash In Westmoreland

Two people are dead following a two-car crash on Friday afternoon at the intersection of Bartlett and Dix Roads in the Town of Westmoreland.

State Police say 17-year old Lincoln Armstrong of Rome was traveling at a high rate of speed when a pickup truck began to cross the intersection after stopping for a stop sign.

Troopers say evidence shows Armstrong tried to stop his vehicle, but he was unable to stop and struck the pickup on the driver’s side door.

The impact of the crash caused the pickup truck to overturn and come to rest on its roof.

The driver of the pickup, 42-year old Hector Rodriguez of Rome, was pronounced dead at the scene.

A passenger in Armstrong’s vehicle, 19-year old Noah Lekki of Waterville, was airlifted to University Hospital in Syracuse, where he died of his injuries.

The investigation is continuing.