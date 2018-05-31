There are few things TV fans love more than a good old-fashioned crossover, but sometimes even the entertainment industry gets carried away. We took a look at twenty egregious examples of bonkers meetings between casts and characters from different channels, universes and even animation styles, from the Arrow -verse to The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air .

For purposes of this list, we mostly kept to shows and characters whose collaborations amount to more than throwaway gags. And for the TV history buffs among us, we’re going to jump right past the whole St. Elsewhere Tommy Westphall theory connecting a number of different fictional universes. We’re talking Supernatural meets Scooby-Doo weird , or pure technical achievement.

Otherwise, prepare to have your brain broken by shared TV universes, and tell us which of your favorites we missed.

Boy. TV is weird, right? See you in another life, brotha.