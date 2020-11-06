The Gingerbread Village at Turning Stone is a big Christmas tradition for Central New York, and it is back for 2020. Great news, Utica-Rome!

This year - as it was last year - the Gingerbread Village will be set up at Exit 33. Construction will begin November 15th, and the display will open to the public on November 23rd.

The resort’s renowned Gingerbread Village recognized for the last several years by Forbes Travel Guide as one of the best gingerbread villages in the country and attracts thousands of visitors every year.

You can't miss the delicious smell of gingerbread once the village is all set up. Measuring more than 70 feet in length, the village includes nine towering buildings, including a bakery, hotel, Tudor-style home, a church, a barn, train station and more. All edible, the village consists of more than 700 pounds of gingerbread dough, 2,045 pounds of icing and more than 750 pounds of candy. (Anyone want to volunteer to eat all of that at the end?)

The Gingerbread Village is free to visit. Turning Stone Resort Casino is at 5218 Patrick Road, Verona.

In the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, the casino requires all visitors to wear a mask when on the premises, and where face coverings are not feasible, physical distancing and 50 percent occupancy limits are enforced.