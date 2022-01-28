Treasured And Loved New Hartford New York Restaurant Closing It’s Doors

One of New Hartford's most loved restaurants on Commercial Drive will be closing it's doors for good.

Since 1998, Bella Cucina has been one of the areas most loved italian restaurants. However, just announced on the restaurants Facebook page, the restaurant will be closing:

Fans of the restaurant have been sharing their thoughts in the comment section:

Renee Perrone-Hartnett: "Amazing restaurant run by amazing people! Best of luck on your next journey!"

Joe Toti: "We were just there last week! Very sad to see you go."

Mary Smith: "Thank you for all the memories!!! You are a part of so many. Health, happiness and a long life to both of you. God speed."

Tony and Chris launched the restaurant back in 1998. It's always extremely popular for date nights, and just a night out with friends and family.

Since we opened our doors in 1998, Bella Cucina has always prided itself in taking these old-world family recipes and giving them a touch of modern flair to create delicious, authentic Italian dishes to serve you."

Suzanne Sbiroli: "Thank you for sooooo many memorable meals and celebrated occasions!! Gods Speed and Blessing on your next Chapter!"

Barbara McCauley: "I'm so sad to hear this! My boyfriend and I had our first date there, and we return every year for our date anniversary. I'm sad to hear of you closing but wish you all the best."

There is no word on the page when the restaurant will close for good. It will be greatly missed. We wish nothing but the best for the owners.

