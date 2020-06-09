Transferring Money From EIP Debit Card Into A Bank Account

If you haven't received your stimulus check, then you may be receiving a pre-paid debit card, arriving via mail in an unmarked envelope from the IRS.

Some are having trouble getting that much-needed cash from the debit card into their bank account. Here's how to do it without visiting an ATM via the Federal Trade Commission (FTC):

Activate your card by calling 1.800.240.8100 (TTY: 1.800.241.9100). You'll need your Social Security Number or Individual Taxpayer Identification Number available for reference.

Go to EIPCard.com and register for online access, you can also download the Money Network Mobile App and register for mobile app access. From either place, click on "Register" and create your User ID and Password. You'll need your routing and bank account number on hand to link your card to your bank account. The easiest way to get those numbers is by looking at the bottom of one of your checks. The first nine numbers at the bottom left is your routing number. The ten to 12 digits after that are your bank account number. If you don't have any checks, then you'll need to call your bank for the information. Make sure you have the account numbers before you start this process.

There is a $2,500 limit per transfer, so most people will be able to transfer all their money off the card in one transaction. I

If your card is lost or stolen, the EIP card provider will give you one free replacement card.

The FTC reminds you that no one will text, email, or ask you to click on a link to activate this card or to get your money. And unless you've asked for help, no one will ever call you about the EIP card. If anyone calls, texts or emails you about the EIP card, don't give them any personal or financial information. It's a scam. Report it to the FTC at ftc.gov/complaint.

