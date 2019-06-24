Toys R Us Making a Comeback, Opening Stores in Time for Christmas

Toys R Us is making a comeback just in time for the holiday shopping season.

The nations largest toy store chain, that closed all locations last year after 70 years in business, is hoping to reopen a handful of stores in the U.S., according to Bloomberg.

The half dozen locations will feature smaller stores, about a third of the size of previous Toys R Us stores, with play areas and experiences for the kids to enjoy. There are also plans to offer toys through a new e-commerce site.

There's no word on where the new Toys R Us stores will be located or exactly when they'll reopen, but it looks like we all get to be a Toys R Us kid again.