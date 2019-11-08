Celebrate the holidays this year at Santa's Christmas Land, the first lights festival of its kind in New York.

The Great Pumpkin Farm in Clarence, New York is being transformed into Santa's Christmas Land this year, for a light show unlike any other. Walk through the Maple Christmas Forest, visit the Elf Bakery, take a picture in front of western New York's tallest Christmas tree, sip Santa's hot chocolate, ride Santa's Polar Xpress, or visit the award winning synchronized light shows.

Photo Credit - Larry and Dennis Field

Twin brothers Larry and Dennis Field started decorating their homes for the holidays in 2000. It turned into a competition with each trying to outdo the other each year. In 2017 the brothers joined forces for their biggest and best lights show yet that won ABC's The Great Christmas Light Fight.

Photo Credit - Larry and Dennis Field

The display grew so big over the years, with cars waiting over 2 hours to drive by, the brother's had to shut down their holiday lights and find a new home big enough.

"For years we had a drive by display but you can't fully take in all the events and feel the true Christmas spirit from your car." said the Field brothers. "Our team of Christmas fanatics have been building new holiday props for 2 years preparing for this new expanded light festival - the first of it's kind in upstate New York."

Photo Credit - Larry and Dennis Field

In addition to the more than 1 million lights synchronized to music, there's a Ginberbread Man walk-through, a Maple Christmas Forest with over 50 trees wrapped in thousands of lights, a Frosty Dance Party and a craft studio where kids can make Christmas ornaments and reindeer food.

The pumpkin pyramid tower will be transformed into the largest Christmas tree in the area. "We think we have one of the best light shows in the country," said the Field's. "Just ask ABC's The Great Christmas Light Fight who crowned us champions."

Photo Credit - Larry and Dennis Field

Santa's Christmas Land opens on Black Friday, November 29th. Presale tickets are $10.

Get more details including hours and tickets at Santachristmasland.com.

