Listen to Toto’s Studio Version of Weezer’s ‘Hash Pipe’

Toto have released a studio version of Weezer ’s “Hash Pipe” from 2001's The Green Album , continuing a fun game of musical tag.

It all began when a Weezer fan launched a campaign to have the band perform "Africa." They appeared to troll her by covering "Rosanna" instead. Weezer then followed up with " Africa ," and earned their biggest hit single this decade. Toto joined in when they played “Hash Pipe” live in Vancouver last month .

“We figured since we were smoking hash before they were born, that's what we should do," guitarist Steve Lukather told the crowd. "I’m not condoning this sort of behavior, but we were young once. Anyway, so we've never done this before. This is our tribute to Weezer. God bless and thank them, and see what you think of our version of their song."

You can listen to Toto's studio version below:



Keyboardist Steve Porcaro revealed last week that Toto considered a number of Weezer songs before settling on one. “We listened to 'Beverly Hills,'" Porcaro said. "I wanted to maybe even do a real 'Africa'-type version of that, I was thinking about for a minute. But you know what? We wanted to make it different, but we wanted to do something rock 'n' roll. I wanted to show everyone what a good rock 'n' roll band we can be.”

Lukather added: “I thought 'Hash Pipe' had a better melody. I love the message, you know what I mean? ... We wanted to do our thing to it, but still pay respect to it. And we added a couple of our kitschy little things to it, which I hope that they laugh [at]. We wish we could be in the room when they hear it."