Bottles of CVS Health 12 Hour Sinus Relief Nasal Mist are being recalled after the product was found to be contaminated.

The nasal spray is being recalled by its manufacturer, Product Quest. The product was found to have had microbiological contamination identified as Pseudomonas aeruginosa .

According to the FDA , repetitive use of a nasal spray containing a gram-negative pathogen can potentially lead to colonization and subsequent infection which can be life threatening in certain patient populations, such as those with cystic fibrosis or immuno-compromised.

The affected nasal sprays come in .5-ounce white bottles. They are packaged in a carton with expiration date September 2019 and lot number 173089J printed on the side. The products have orange labels with “Sinus Relief” in white letters and “CVS Health” in the left corner.

Consumers and retailers that have product which is being recalled should stop using the product and return it to the place of purchase or discard the product.

Consumers with questions regarding this recall can contact Product Quest Manufacturing LLC at (386) 239-8787, Monday through Friday from 8 am to 4 pm, EST. Consumers should contact their physician or healthcare provider if they have experienced any problems that may be related to taking or using this drug product.

CVS Pharmacies are located in Clinton , Waterville , Little Falls, and Syracuse .