Total Number Of COVID-19 Cases Reaches 1,000 In Oneida County

Over the weekend the total number of positive COVID-19 cases in Oneida County surpassed the 1,000 mark.

County Executive Picente’s office says between Saturday and Sunday the county saw the addition of 40 new COVID-19 cases, 14 of which were nursing home related.

Picente’s office also reported 2 deaths on Saturday, which were both nursing home related, and no deaths on Sunday. That brings the number of Coronavirus related deaths to 48.

The number of Oneida County residents hospitalized has grown to 53 with 50 being treated in county hospitals and 3 being treated outside the county.

Out of the 1,019 total positive cases, there are 388 active cases. There were several other potential public exposures released by county officials as well.

5/26/20

Time of exposure: 5:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m.

Place of exposure: Price Chopper

Address of exposure: 4535 Commercial Dr., New Hartford

Wore mask: Yes

Symptom Monitoring period: up to 6/9/20

5/27/20

Time of exposure: 5:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m.

Place of exposure: Tops

Address of exposure: 261 Utica Blvd., Boonville

Wore mask: Yes

Symptom Monitoring period: up to 6/10/20

5/28/20

Time of exposure: 5:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m.

Place of exposure: Walmart

Address of exposure: 4765 Commercial Dr., New Hartford

Wore mask: Yes

Symptom Monitoring period: up to 6/11/20

Phase 2 of reopening is officially underway and county officials are urging community members to remember to always wear a face covering or mask in public when social distancing is difficult. Be sure to also remember proper hygienic practices like hand washing and using hand sanitizer.