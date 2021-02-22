Toro Snowthrowers Recalled Over Amputation Danger

Like any machine with a throwing, blowing, chopping, or shredding ability; there is a certain amount of danger involved in operating them. Toro is experiencing just such a danger with a malfunction in one of their new lines of snow throwers.

Toro is recalling about sixty-seven hundred of their 2021 Toro Power Max 826 OHAE Snow throwers with Model Number 37802. The problem concerns the auger not disengaging when the control lever is released. While there have been five reports filed regarding the malfunction, none have included any injuries.

The company is urging consumers to immediately discontinue using the snow thrower and contact a Toro authorized dealer for free repair. Here's how to tell if you have one of machines under recall.

The snow throwers were sold at Home Depot, Ace Hardware, and Toro dealers as well as their associated websites, between November 2020 to January 2021. They retailed for about twelve hundred dollars.

The model is 2021 Toro Power Max 826 OHAE Snow throwers with Model Number 37802. The model and serial number are located on the back of the snow thrower. The complete serial numbers under recall can be found at Toro's website

For more information on finding an authorized Toro dealer, call 833-254-8856 or use the locator function at Toro.com.

The recall is being done voluntarily by Toro under the guidance of the United States Consumer Product Safety Commission. If you have experienced a similar problem with your snow thrower, the Safety Commission requests you complete this online form.