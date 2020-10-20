Outfield Frontman Tony Lewis Dies at 62

Tony Lewis, singer and bassist for the London-based pop-rock trio the Outfield, has died. He was 62.

The news was shared on Lewis' Facebook page, which did not disclose the cause of death.

"It is with great sadness and sorrow to announce that Tony Lewis has unexpectedly passed away," reads a post. "He was a beautiful soul who touched so many lives with his love, his spirit, and his music. He loved his fans dearly and enjoyed every opportunity he had when meeting all of you. Please respect the family's privacy during this difficult time."

The Outfield was founded in 1984 by Lewis, drummer Alan Jackman and guitarist John Spinks, who died in 2014 at age 60 from cancer. They released their debut album, Play Deep, in late 1985. By early the next year, they had reached No. 6 in the U.S. with the catchy single "Your Love."

The album also reached the Top 10 and was eventually certified triple platinum, spawning two more charting singles: "All the Love in the World" (which hit No. 19) and "Everytime You Cry" (which made it to No. 66).

Watch the Outfield's 'Your Love' Video

In 1987, the band released its second album, Bangin', which included "Since You've Been Gone," which made it to No. 31. The Outfield charted four more singles over the next five years, including "Voices of Babylon" and "For You," both of which made it to the Top 25.

In 1992, they placed their final single on the U.S. chart, "Closer to Me," which stalled outside the Top 40. But they continued to release albums over the years as a duo after Jackman left. Their final LP came out in 2011. Like its predecessors from 1992 onward, however, Replay failed to chart.

Lewis continued to make music after the Outfield broke up in the wake of Spinks' death. He released his first solo album, Out of the Darkness, in 2018, playing every note and producing by himself. He also toured the record in the States that year.