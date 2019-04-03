The release of an expanded version of Tom Petty 's Wildflowers is reportedly in limbo due to a legal battle between the singer's widow and his two daughters.

According to legal filings obtained by TMZ , Petty's widow, Dana York Petty, planned to include unreleased tracks from the 1994 album's recording sessions in a 25th-anniversary box set. But she said she was blocked by Petty's daughters from a previous marriage, Adria and Annakim, who said the timing for such a release wasn't right.

She also claimed that the daughters have made managing her late husband's business impossible and has asked a judge to appoint a day-to-day manager for the estate.

In a separate petition submitted to probate court, Adria said that she and her sister were promised an equal share of control in their father's estate by his will. She also claimed that her stepmom had failed to take her father's "artistic property" out of his trust and place it into a separate company that would be jointly administrated by all three women, as required.

Annakim also appeared to reference the battle on her Instagram account, posting a photo of her father with the caption, "We don't sell out. No Vampires 2019" and later adding the hashtags #Igobymyfatherswill and #novampires in the comments section.

According to producer Rick Rubin, Petty completed " between 26 and 28 songs " for Wildflowers , and originally intended to release the record as a double album.

He was instead convinced by his label to trim the work down to a single record. Several songs from the sessions -- sometimes in re-recorded versions -- later turned up as B-sides or on Petty and the Heartbreakers' 1996 She's the One soundtrack.

In 2015, Petty released the song " Somewhere Under Heaven " from the Wildflowers sessions, and indicated that the remaining tracks would be released as a collection called Wildflowers: All the Rest . But neither a release date nor a track listing for the project was ever announced before Petty's 2017 death .