Preview Tom Cruise Latest’s Insane ‘Mission: Impossible’ Stunt

Here I thought the title of Mission: Impossible - Fallout referred to a nuclear bomb. Apparently it’s much more literal than that and it’s about Tom Cruise falling out of a plane?

It’s a Mission: Impossible movie (the sixth!) so a certain amount of Tom Cruise either jumping onto or out of moving vehicles has to be expected. But director Christopher McQuarrie previewed one of Fallout ’s showcase scenes on his Instagram account over the weekend, and it promises to be one of the wildest feats in the franchise’s history. Which in and of itself is a crazy thing to say.

Witness Tom Cruise jumping out of a plane at 25,000 feet for our collective enjoyment.

Tom Cruise really won’t rest until he’s died doing a stunt, and bless him for it. Here’s the film’s official synopsis:

The best intentions often come back to haunt you. MISSION: IMPOSSIBLE - FALLOUT finds Ethan Hunt (Tom Cruise) and his IMF team (Alec Baldwin, Simon Pegg, Ving Rhames) along with some familiar allies (Rebecca Ferguson, Michelle Monaghan) in a race against time after a mission gone wrong. Henry Cavill, Angela Bassett, and Vanessa Kirby also join the dynamic cast with filmmaker Christopher M c Quarrie returning to the helm.

Mission: Impossible - Fallout opens in theaters on July 27.