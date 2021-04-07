Tips For Quitting Smoking

As I reported earlier, I am in the process of quitting smoking for a second time, and it seems that it is coming a little bit easier than the last time. Do you have any tips for kicking the habit?

So, embarking on this journey for a second time, I'm hoping this will be the last time I have to go through this annoying process. I should have never started again, and I have accepted that I'm a dumbass, but either way, there have to be some tips to be aware of to make the process easier.

When I made the decision the first time to quit, I only had a few cigarettes left and smoked my last one on my way to the vape shop. I managed to stick on the vape for a few months before giving that up and then I was off nicotine for good. Then I slipped up and went back.

This time I really want to make sure I stick with it and not slip up again. One thing that I learned about nicotine, is it's very powerful and it's extremely hard to kick. If you're trying to get off cigarettes or vaping, start the day off right, by not having a cigarette when you wake up. If you can get past that morning urge, you can make it through the whole day, I promise you.

I found it's the habitual stuff that hard to get over, like smoking after a meal, or getting bored while driving and lighting up a smoke. Those little habits are hard to overcome, but if you can do it you'll be better off in the long run.

I asked the listeners for tips to quit smoking and one listener said that they used candy to suppress the urge to smoke, saying every time they have an urge to smoke they eat a piece of candy. This probably works, no doubt, but I'm sure your figure won't appreciate it. However, any excuse to eat more candy I'm down.

Another listener told me to buy a pack and smoke one or two then crushed the pack up when I have an urge, and then told me to look up pictures online of what smoking can cause. I get it, not everybody is going to be nice about this, but it's all good.

Another listener told me to try a nicotine patch and praised that this certain kind worked very well. They were very understanding of how hard the process can be when trying to get off cigarettes for good. Try the patch, maybe vaping, cold-turkey, whatever works for you to kick the habit. Every person is different, so find what works for you.

Another option is to talk to your doctor, as your insurance covers many medications to quit smoking for good. You can do it!

