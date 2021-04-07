Amazon Coming To Frankfort Business Park

Amazon is coming to Frankfort.

The company plans to open an 80,000 square foot distribution facility at the 5S North Business Park.

Amazon will be moving into the building currently occupied by Hale Manufacturing, which will be moving out.

Herkimer County Industrial Development Agency Executive Director John Piseck tells WIBX there are still a few things that have to happen to make the site acceptable to Amazon.

He says the Village of Frankfort is doing everything they need to make it happen.

Piseck will be a guest on WIBX's First News With Keeler Show Thursday morning at 7:10AM.

