Tim Allen’s ‘Last Man Standing’ Officially Revived at FOX

The network that canceled Brooklyn Nine-Nine and Last Man on Earth is placing its faith in Tim Allen . Following initial rumors, FOX confirms Allen’s Last Man Standing will return for new episodes after its cancellation at ABC last year.

It was only last week that word first broke of FOX’s interest in reviving the conservative comedy , with Allen reportedly at the center of negotiations. Prospects seemed uncertain after a string of cancellations , but FOX now confirms a seventh season with an unknown episode order or premiere date. 20th Century Fox TV’s ownership of the series made it an attractive prospect for FOX, which will likely push further into multi-cam comedies. Allen himself is onboard, along with the cast of Nancy Travis, Jonathan Adams, Amanda Fuller, Christoph Sanders and Jordan Masterson. Said Allen:

Excited? Team LMS was in the sixth inning, ahead by four runs, stands were packed and then for no reason, they call off the game. It leaves you sitting in the dugout, holding a bat and puzzled. Now we get the news from Fox that it’s time to get back out on that diamond — hell yes, I’m excited! When I heard the offer to create more episodes of Last Man Standing, I did a fist pump so hard I threw my back out. It’s the fans! I could not be more grateful for the fans who wrote petitions and kept up the passion and incredible support for the show. And a fist pump, ouch, for Dana Walden and Gary Newman at Fox for not only listening to the fans, but for making the bold move to bring Last Man Standing back. I’m sure audiences will be curious to see what we look like after all these years. Oh, has it only been one year? Well, just goes to show you — a lot can happen in a year.

It was in May of last year that the six-season comedy got the axe from ABC, owing to lack of ownership, Allen’s salary and a shift away from Friday comedy. The outspoken and conservative Allen took the cancellation personally, claiming to be “stunned and blindsided” by the decision, while rumors swirled his political beliefs and controversial comments played a factor. After ABC found success with the Roseanne revival, the notion of resurrecting Last Man Standing to pair with it was discussed, but ultimately discarded.

It’s hard not to connect the sting of yesterday’s cancellations with a surprise resurrection for Last Man Standing , but details of FOX’s new slate will likely become clearer with upfronts in the coming days.