Thursday’s Primary Election Results
Here are the results of Primary day voting held on Thursday, September 13th. All results are unofficial.
Governor- Democratic (13,778 of 13,836)
Andrew Cuomo 975,664
Cynthia Nixon 511,661
Lt Governor- Democratic (13,778 of 13,836)
Kathy Hochul 5731,575
Jumaane Wiliams 640,586
Attorney General- Democratic (13,778 of 18,836)
Zephyr Teachout 441,622
Sean Patrick Maloney 356,699
Leecia Eve 48,500
Letitia James 578,433
119th Assembly- Republican (111 of 111)
Frederick Nichols 838
Dennis Bova 862
118th Assembly- Republican (111 of 116)
Robert Smullen 4,145
Patrick Vincent 2,999
118th Assembly- Conservative (116 of 116)
Robert Smullen 93
Patrick Vincent 84
121st Assembly-Democratic (78 of 80)
Bill Magee 3,406
Dan Butterman 2,229
For more primary election results visit the Oneida County or Herkimer County Board of Elections websites.