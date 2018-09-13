Thursday’s Primary Election Results

Here are the results of Primary day voting held on Thursday, September 13th.  All results are unofficial.

Governor- Democratic   (13,778 of 13,836)

Andrew Cuomo  975,664

Cynthia Nixon  511,661

Lt Governor- Democratic (13,778 of 13,836)

Kathy Hochul  5731,575

Jumaane Wiliams  640,586

Attorney General- Democratic (13,778 of 18,836)

Zephyr Teachout  441,622

Sean Patrick Maloney  356,699

Leecia Eve  48,500

Letitia James  578,433

119th Assembly- Republican (111 of 111)

Frederick Nichols  838

Dennis Bova   862

118th Assembly- Republican (111 of 116)

Robert Smullen  4,145

Patrick Vincent  2,999

118th Assembly- Conservative (116 of 116)

Robert Smullen  93

Patrick Vincent  84

121st Assembly-Democratic (78 of 80)

Bill Magee   3,406

Dan Butterman  2,229

For more primary election results visit the Oneida County or Herkimer County Board of Elections websites.

