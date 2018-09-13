Thursday’s Primary Election Results

Here are the results of Primary day voting held on Thursday, September 13th. All results are unofficial.

Governor- Democratic (13,778 of 13,836)



Andrew Cuomo 975,664

Cynthia Nixon 511,661

Lt Governor- Democratic (13,778 of 13,836)



Kathy Hochul 5731,575

Jumaane Wiliams 640,586

Attorney General- Democratic (13,778 of 18,836)



Zephyr Teachout 441,622

Sean Patrick Maloney 356,699

Leecia Eve 48,500

Letitia James 578,433

119th Assembly- Republican (111 of 111)



Frederick Nichols 838

Dennis Bova 862

118th Assembly- Republican (111 of 116)



Robert Smullen 4,145

Patrick Vincent 2,999

118th Assembly- Conservative (116 of 116)



Robert Smullen 93

Patrick Vincent 84

121st Assembly-Democratic (78 of 80)



Bill Magee 3,406

Dan Butterman 2,229

For more primary election results visit the Oneida County or Herkimer County Board of Elections websites.