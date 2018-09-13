Ozzy Osbourne exudes an aura of fun. After all, the soon-to-be 70-year-old singer was just hosing down fans in the front row at a recent concert on a rainy 60-degree night and he did it with that familiar cheeky grin on his face. He seems to be having a blast on his "No More Tours 2" tour, but that wasn't true for his last treks with Black Sabbath .

Speaking with Philadelphia's The Inquirer , Osbourne said, "I didn't have a great time. I spent nine or 10 years in Sabbath, but I'd been away from them for over 30 years. With them, I'm just a singer. With me, I get to do what I want to do. I was getting bad vibes from them for being Ozzy. I don't know — what the fuck else can I be?"

With the "No More Tours 2" North American tour underway, the singer, who has been at it for 50 years, insists he's not going away. "What I'm stopping is doing what I'm doing now — going around the world all the time. I wish people would understand I'm not retiring," he urged, joking, "Is it my bad English accent? It's called the 'No More Tours' tour. It doesn't say 'No more tours ever.'"

The reason for scaling back his workload comes down to prioritizing his family. "I've got grandchildren that I want to spend time with," said Ozzy, who lamented the lack of time he spent with his own kids as they grew up. Even as he approaches his seventh decade, he doesn't consider what he does to be "work." "I don't punch a card every morning This is not my job; it's my passion. It's been the best thing that's ever happened to me in my life."

The current tour, featuring openers Stone Sour, will conclude on Oct. 13 and you can see a list of remaining stops here .

Ozzy Osbourne Albums Ranked