With everything going on in the world today, remember the importance of your mental health. The month of May is actually Mental Health Awareness Month. ThriveFit Coaching is going to help you get motivated this month, and provide some mental health performance tips.

ThriveFit Coaching is releasing a video series on mental performance training throughout the month of May. CEO and ThriveFit Coaching founder, Emily Wallis will present 4 mini-coaching sessions focused on strategies that train mental performance to boost motivation, consistency and willpower.

Session One- In session one, leanr a tool for habit consistence development and breaking down internal resistance to taking action on goals. This video is free on Youtube:

Session two focus on a technique for developing a growth mindset. You'll be able to find that on YouTube when it goes live.

What Is Mental Health Awareness Month?

1 in 5 people will experience a mental illness during their lifetime. Everyone faces challenges in life daily that can impact their mental health. Mental Health Awareness Month as been observed in May in the United States since 1949. Its purpose is to raise awareness and educate the public about: mental illnesses

Mental Health America is not the only organization to run campaigns throughout May. Many other similar organizations choose to host awareness observances that coincide with Mental Health Awareness month. National Children's Mental Health Awareness Day is one such campaign. This event is sponsored by the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration in partnership with other non-profit and advocacy organizations"

You can read more online, and resources to help you battle mental health issues.