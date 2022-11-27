People from all over the world come to New York State to see Niagara Falls, the Adirondack Mountains, Lake George and of course Manhattan! We have the New York Yankees, Broadway and Buffalo Wings to brag about but there are some lesser known attractions that are just as amazing.

Did you know New York State has the country's oldest cattle ranch? According to 50 States, New York also has 772 miles of subway track and was the first state to require license plates on vehicles. Now, can you guess what we have that is the last in the State and one of the last in the world?

New York has one of the last wooden escalators in the entire world and it resides at Macy's Herald Square in Manhattan. Yes, the Miracle of 34th Street, Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade Macy's! Heading to the city for the holidays? Take a ride while it's still up and running.

Although renovations have been made to the store over the years, Atlas Obscura reports that the wooden escalators still carry folks from the second floor to the ninth floor of Macy's. Check out the video below. It sounds like a small wooden rollercoaster.

Made of Oak and Ash, the Otis Elevator Company built the wooden escalators for Macy's in the 1920's. Imagine all of the people that have stood on those moving steps in the last 100 years!

If you head to Manhattan to see this year's tree, which is from Queensbury, head about 20 blocks South and ride the escalators, the last wooden ones in New York!

