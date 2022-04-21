Mesmerizing New York Home With Lake Views, Worth The Price?

In today's housing market, that is the real question. This home sure does offer a lot for the money.

Just Look At It

Nothing but trees surrounding this fine New York home. If you're searching for utter peace and quiet, then this home truly is the jackpot. But, what about the price?

It Sure Has A Steep One

The average person wouldn't be able to buy it, that much is for sure. The housing market currently doesn't see homes listed for long, except for ones in the pricing bracket. This home comes in with a whopping price tag of $6 million dollars.

Think About It For A Second

As you're sitting here looking at the pictures, the real question is, if you had the money, would you buy this home? We all love looking through Zillow, Trulia, or Realtor. We all love to fantasize, "what if I had this kind of money?".

Keep Scrolling, Take A Look At What $6 Million Gets You

Now, to be honest, that price tag probably would get you so much more if this home was located in Central New York. That is purely due to Central New York being a little cheaper for homes, you get more bang for your buck.

This home instead is on the outskirts of New York City, right around the Hudson Valley.

84 E Lake Road, Tuxedo Park, NY 10987

Regardless Of Where It Is, Look At These Views

Just imagine sitting out here on a nice summer evening, right as the sun is beginning to set. The lake in the background is beautiful.

Keep scrolling down, see all the photos.

$6 Million Dollar New York Home With Mesmerizing Views

