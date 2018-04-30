This Is The Most Expensive Rental in Old Forge This Summer

Old Forge is a fantastic summer destination. Tourists flood the tiny town all summer long, some coming from lakefront rentals. None of the rentals are cheap, but one is the priciest of all.

According to Vacations Rentals By Owner , the most expensive rental in Old Forge is " Timberwinds Lodge " which you can rent for $875 PER NIGHT. Wow. That's a lot of money - but let's see what you get.

"Beautiful waterfront log home situated only 1 mile from Old Forge. Five bedrooms including 2 masters, one large bunk room, one room with a queen and one room with two twins. There are two living areas (one for TV, and one for fireside gatherings, family games and billiards) and a beautiful screened porch overlooking lake. The large island kitchen with breakfast bar is fully equipped for simple or sophisticated meals. Each master has a private bath, along with two other generously sized bathrooms for the secondary bedrooms. The front outdoor deck features a Hot Spring Hot Tub for post boating or swimming warm ups. There is also a full size laundry room."

The house sleeps 14 people - so let's see $875/14 = $62.50 per person! That's way more affordable. Of course, you'll still have to provide food for yourself - but that still seems like a pretty good deal.

Timberwinds Lodge, Old Forge, NY

Have you visited Old Forge? What do you think of this rental?

