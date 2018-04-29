Things are about to get pretty strange in Hawkins … again. Watch the cast of Stranger Things reassemble with a few new faces, as our first teaser for Season 3 announces the start of production.

Netflix released a teaser similar to the one last year , as Stranger Things officially confirmed that Season 3 began production on April 20. All your faves are visible in the video above, including Millie Bobbie Brown , David Harbour , Gaten Matarazzo, Charlie Heaton (with short hair?), Caleb McLaughlin, Finn Wolfhard and more, while the footage also takes care to highlight a few “strangers.” There’s Maya Thurman-Hawke (playing a mysterious new teen), Jake Busey (morally compromised reporter Bruce) and ‘80s icon Cary Elwes (Hawkins’ less-than-heroic Mayor Kline).

Oh, and how could we forget Priah Ferguson, giving us some of that classic Erica shade?

Elsewhere of Season 3, the story is said to move ahead another year to the sunny summer of 1985 , and draw heavily on Back to the Future as an influence. Production is expected to go smoothly, though the Duffer brother creators have seen a litany of complaints in recent months, including allegations of on-set abuse , and plagiarism lawsuits .

Stranger Things 3 is still expected to premiere in 2019 , so stay tuned.