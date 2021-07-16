This Gigantic Lakefront Home in Upstate New York Has 17 Bedrooms [PHOTOS]
I get frustrated when people who don't live in New York just think it's New York City and then a few more big cities, such as Buffalo, Syracuse, Rochester, and Albany. I mean, yes, all great cities, but much of the state is gorgeous countryside and lakefront properties.
The Finger Lakes is an amazing region and one of the most beautiful in the country. You also have beautiful and peaceful wilderness with private cabins and lakefront homes in upstate New York.
There's a home for sale off the shore of Upper St. Regis Lake that is currently listed on Zillow for $6 million at a starting price.
It's really a huge boathouse home on the lakefront with an entire estate surrounding it. Camp Limberlost is now being offered in its entirety and would you believe it has 17 bedrooms! Not to be outdone, the estate also has 15 bathrooms.
The bedrooms are luxurious, too; and the views from the lake can't be beaten. Seriously, if I had the money and was looking for a huge estate or mansion to purchase, this would be the exact kind of home I would be looking for. I can only imagine getting up every day and staring at that lakefront view.
Here are some photos, courtesy of Zillow.