Did you know there is a Utica Community Fridge? Well, it's located at 112 South Street in Utica and was established for the purpose of helping to feed to the hungry in the city.

This amazing community project may be a well-kept secret, but a need for a re-stock warrants additional awareness. I first heard about the fridge from Sarah Roy, a fellow Realtor. She is someone who frequently contributes to the "Take What You Need, Leave What You Don't" service. When asked how Roy discovered the fridge she said,

I actually saw someone else make a post on it, one of my friends here in Clinton. Dale Parr, another Realtor, has also contributed to it. It’s just the right thing to do. For us who are lucky enough to be able to afford to help others certainly should.

The idea behind the Utica Fridge is to offer free food to those who are hungry and in need and there are no strings attached. It's available to those who are hungry in Utica 24/7. In order for this program to work, individuals who generously contribute to the fridge need to keep it stocked. Well, Roy took to Facebook in a group for members of the Mohawk Valley Association of Realtors (MVAR) to ask her fellow members to help contribute. But, anyone can help. Roy tells WIBX,

When I got there yesterday morning there was a wonderfully sweet older woman waiting by the open door of the empty fridge. Broke my heart. She was so excited when I handed her some sandwiches and snacks to go with it.

The need is real and if you can help, you should. All you have to do is bring your food donations to the fridge at 112 South Street in Utica, NY. Hunger does not discriminate and in tough times, the most vital reprieve for some in need is food. Will you help? Get more information about the Utica Fridge on their Facebook page.

