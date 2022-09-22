The Top Hair-Raising Haunts, Hayrides, and Houses in Upstate NY!

It's that time of year in Upstate NY when leaves start changing color, football fills our weekend, your girlfriend can't get enough of pumpkin-spice all the things, nights are cooler, apples get picked, and friends and families come together for some frightening fun.

But, what would fall be without those Capital Region hair-raising haunts and attractions that scare the daylights out of us?

From Headless Horseman hayrides to haunted houses, to zombie zip lines, here's a guide to some of the spookiest Halloween attractions and haunts in Upstate NY, all within a short driving distance from Albany!

List of the Top Halloween Haunts and Attractions in Upstate NY! Spooks Start Soon! Here's a list of some of the most popular haunted attractions in Upstate NY and when they start for the 2022 Haunting Season!

Spooktacular Halloween Home in Albany Has Been Killing It for Over 25 Years