The Newest Coca-Cola Flavors Are Hitting CNY Store Shelves

Over the years, we've seen soda brands everywhere add interesting flavors into the lineup. Just a few months ago, the newest flavor of Mountain Dew hit shelves in Central New York. Now, Coca-Cola's newest has arrived.

The brand has released nationwide the new Coca-Cola with Coffee drink and the new Coca-Cola with Coffee Zero Sugar drink. According to ChewBoom, the new drinks have several different flavors. The Coca-Cola with Coffee is available in Dark Blend, Vanilla and Caramel, while Coca-Cola with Coffee Zero Sugar is available in two flavors: Dark Blend and Vanilla.

Brandan Strickland, the brand director for Coca-Cola, says the launch timing, after two years of development, is intentional, and that the resulting product will stand out in a crowded field. “We wanted to do it in a way that was true to Coca-Cola,” he says of the drink’s creation. “This is unlike any other option out here in the marketplace.”

If you're someone on the hunt for some caffeine but you don't necessarily want a cup of coffee, this might be for you. A 12-ounce can of the Coca-Cola with Coffee contains 69 mg of caffeine, twice that of regular Coke, though still far lower than the 130 mg a similarly size cup of Starbucks offers, according to the Washington Post.

After doing some research, it looks like you'll be able to find these on the shelves at local major retailers beginning this week, beginning January 26th. You should be able to find them at Walmart, Price Chopper, and Target locations in Central New York.

ChewBoom says that the drinks will retail for $2.32 for a single 12-oz sleek can. You may be able to find them in multi-packs for a more expensive price.

