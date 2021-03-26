The New York Excelsior Pass is Now Available for Concerts

New York has been testing the new Excelsior Pass for the last couple of weeks at both Madison Square Gardens and the Times Union Center. Apparently, the state is pretty happy with it because it rolled out today.

So, what is The Excelsior Pass? It's basically your passport or proof that you've been vaccinated against COVID-19 or you've recently taken a COVID-19 test and have a negative test result. It will display a QR code on your smartphone that can be scanned like a ticket at a venue to let you into an event or business.

Essentially, it's our fast track to live events and concerts here in the Capital Region. Not only can it be used for concerts and sporting events, but also private events like weddings too.

As part of major stadium and arena reopening guidelines announced by the Governor, venues must ensure that all staff and spectators receive a negative COVID-19 test within 72 hours of the event. The Excelsior is just one way to "prove" your vaccination or negative test.

You can sign up for the Excelsior Pass in just minutes just go to www.NY.gov to get all the information and sign up. You'll also have to download the Excelsior Pass to your smartphone from your App Store. It's free to download.

