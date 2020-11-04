The Inside of This Boonville Mansion is Totally Drool-Worthy – Take a Look

The exterior of this Boonville mansion hides a drool-worthy interior that looks like it's taken right out of a decorating magazine.

Boonville is kind of a hidden gem in Central New York, and within the picturesque village, there's a bed and breakfast that looks like it could as easily be in the Hamptons as anywhere else.

The bed and breakfast is in the Italianate style, and has been run successfully for 25 years. It's located at 201 Main Street. If you want to keep it as a B&B there are separate owner's quarters, or you can use it as a single family home - with its 6 bedrooms and 4 bathrooms, there's room for everyone.

The house maintains so much of its original character in the thick mouldings, the arched doorways, and the exquisitely detailed woodwork. There are two wood burning fireplaces on the first floor with wall to ceiling windows and mirrors along with arched French doors.

The 4,000 square foot home was built in 1875, and has details you just don't find in homes today, like detailed knobs and door hinges. Of course, there are hardwood floors throughout.

We're not sure who did the interior decorating, but it's completely current, and not at all what you'd expect to find behind the doors of a 145-year-old home in the middle of a small town in upstate New York.

The best part? The listing price for the house is just $319,000 - in other parts of the state, this house would sell for 3-4 times that amount. You can check out the full listing HERE.

Take a look at the fabulous interior: